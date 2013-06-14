Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2013
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE At the amfAR Inspiration Gala, Jennifer Lopez did it again with one of her sexy trademark looks. She flaunted her curves in a slinky body-skimming blue-sequined Tom Ford gown.
-
June 14, 2013
2. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli looked picture-perfect in a floral body-hugging dress that she styled with delicate jewelry and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 14, 2013
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman wowed in a sweeping fuchsia Atelier Versace gown with a strapless corseted top and an airy chiffon skirt, and Chopard jewelry.
-
June 14, 2013
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth toasted the duo behind Proenza Schouler wearing the brand’s cream-and-black printed dress along with black Aldo pumps.
-
June 14, 2013
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones embellished her black-and-white polka dot mini with a colorful Dannijo necklace, gold jewelry and classic black pumps.
