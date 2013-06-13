Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the Fragrance Foundation Awards, Taylor Swift struck the right balance in a romantic-yet-sexy white Emilio Pucci gown, styling it with silver jewelry.
-
June 13, 2013
2. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE On her last official solo outing before her first child, Middleton topped off her Dalmatian-print coat with a black fascinator.
-
June 13, 2013
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams didn't let the rain put a damper on her style. She went for a strapless nude Valentino dress with a sheer black overlay, pairing it with a classic black headband and ankle-strap Casadei pumps.
-
June 13, 2013
4. Elisabeth MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss looked pretty in pastel, wearing a strapless baby blue Emilio Pucci bustier with the label's draped skirt.
-
June 13, 2013
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards, Jones hit the red carpet in a refined landscape-printed Mary Katrantzou dress that she styled with emerald drop earrings and pointy-toe pumps.
