Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2013
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE At The Bling Ring screening, Emma Watson elevated her classic LBD with a gold clutch and striped Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
June 12, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo has done it again-she cleverly coupled distressed denim with a cream Rebecca Minkoff blazer that she styled with a colorful Mulberry bag and nude flats.
June 12, 2013
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld kicked it up a notch, pairing her gray sleeveless Sportmax dress with stunning black-and-neon yellow strappy Jimmy Choo heels.
June 12, 2013
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad looked ethereal in a lace LWD with a sheer tulle overlay that she styled with dainty gold jewelry from ELAHN Jewels and nude strappy heels.
June 12, 2013
5. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE In true True Blood spirit, Paquin hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble: sleeveless David Koma dress with leather skirt and pumps. Spiked Melinda Maria danglers and a Jacob & Co. diamond necklace were the finishing touches.
