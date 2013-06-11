Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 11, 2013
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Man of Steel premiere, Amy Adams was a knockout in a black strapless radzimir Nina Ricci gown that she styled perfectly with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a red satin clutch and retro glam waves.
June 11, 2013
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton bared endless legs in a darling polka dot Chanel LBD. A boxed clutch and gray pumps completed the look.
June 11, 2013
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts braved the dreary weather in New York City to attend Stella McCartney’s resort collection presentation in the label’s one-shoulder black-and-nude lace jumpsuit and asymmetrical strappy pumps.
June 11, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum was red carpet-ready in a stunning beaded scarlet Naeem Khan gown. Her only accessories? Silvery jewelry and a matching red lip.
June 11, 2013
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz was decked in top-to-toe white in a Stella McCartney ensemble with the exception of a lovely lilac clutch.
