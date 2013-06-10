Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 10, 2013
1. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE At the Tony Awards, Anna Kendrick stepped up her red carpet style with an elegant floor-length navy-and-black Donna Karan Atelier gown accented with chiffon and silk crepe.
June 10, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba turned heads in a strapless bright yellow crocodile-printed Versace mini that she styled with orange pointy-toe pumps.
June 10, 2013
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele looked effortlessly chic at the 12th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a pretty dandelion-printed ivory lace Valentino dress and CJ Free jewelry.
June 10, 2013
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson looked razor sharp at the Tony Awards, pairing her leopard-print Saint Laurent LBD with the label’s smart blazer.
June 10, 2013
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift knows she can provoke some serious leg envy. She kept her short shorts on the sophisticated side with a neutral Oscar de la Renta long-sleeve top and strappy heels.
