Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 9, 2013
1. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the Magic City season 2 premiere, Olga Kurylenko hit the red carpet in a cheery yellow sheath dress that she offset with navy strappy heels.
June 9, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo had all prints on deck at the Governors Ball music festival kick off party, cleverly mixing a sequined DVF blazer with a zebra striped Zara mini and snakeskin flats.
June 9, 2013
3. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa struck bold in a floral orange-red belted shift dress that she paired with gold jewelry and light pointy-toe pumps.
