Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2013
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At the Cle de Peau banquet in Hong Kong, Amanda Seyfried pulled off this swanky scarlet satin Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci number that she paired with matching strappy heels.
-
June 8, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington matched her Giambattista Valli midi dress with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps for an all-white look.
-
June 8, 2013
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere gave her striped Jonathan Simkhai mini some edge with a leather jacket, chained Chanel belt and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
June 8, 20131 of 3
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE At the Cle de Peau banquet in Hong Kong, Amanda Seyfried pulled off this swanky scarlet satin Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci number that she paired with matching strappy heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM