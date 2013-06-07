Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2013
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the I’m So Excited screening, Rose Byrne completed her top-to-toe black ensemble with a fierce snow leopard print coat, crossbody bag and classic pumps.
-
June 7, 2013
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts added drama to her sleeveless purple Graham & Spencer sheath with Bionda Castana lace-up booties, Kara Ackerman earrings and gold clutch.
-
June 7, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung kept her look sweet and simple, pairing her lace white Lily Aldridge for Velvet dress with metallic ankle-strap heels.
-
June 7, 2013
4. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo walked the red carpet at the Giorgio Armani-hosted ‘One Night Only’ Roma event in the label’s gown that boasted a checkered bodice and satin skirt.
June 7, 20131 of 4
Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE At the I’m So Excited screening, Rose Byrne completed her top-to-toe black ensemble with a fierce snow leopard print coat, crossbody bag and classic pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM