Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2013
1. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE At the CMT Music Awards, AnnaSophia Robb shimmered in a soft pink-beige Georges Chakra halter mini dress that she paired with crystal-encrusted B Brian Atwood T-strap heels, Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and a boxed clutch.
-
June 6, 2013
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood showed off her stems in an aqua Edition by Georges Chakra short suit. She styled it with David Yurman jewelry, a sparkling Swarvoski clutch and metallic peep-toes.
-
June 6, 2013
3. Samantha BarksWHAT SHE WORE Barks graced the Royal Academy of Arts in an elegant white lacy sheath. A waist-cinching black belt, a gold minaudiere and bow-topped fuchsia strappy heels completed the look.
June 6, 2013
AnnaSophia Robb
