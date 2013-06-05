Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2013
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin World War Z premiere, Angelina Jolie worked her curves in a belted Ralph & Russo peplum dress. Rose gold jewelry and leather stilettos completed the look.
-
June 5, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr kicked off summer with Gillette in a lace Reem Acra sheath, diamond studs, stacked bangles and pointy-toe heels.
-
June 5, 2013
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts walked the red carpet at the Up2Us Gala in a Burberry ensemble that included a studded tee, grommet pencil skirt and black and gold extras.
-
June 5, 2013
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson hit the L.A. premiere of The Bling Ring in a sculpted Chanel minidress that she styled with edgy Graziela ear cuffs and ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
June 5, 2013
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At a Shameless screening, Rossum styled her floral Oscar de la Renta dress with sparkling danglers and pastel Bionda Castana pumps.
June 5, 20131 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin World War Z premiere, Angelina Jolie worked her curves in a belted Ralph & Russo peplum dress. Rose gold jewelry and leather stilettos completed the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM