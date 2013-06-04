Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the CFDA Awards, Kerry Washington lit up the room in her yellow Jason Wu gown and complementary Monique Pean cocktail ring.
-
June 4, 2013
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit the CFDA Awards in a lasercut Calvin Klein Collection dress, gold Jennifer Meyer cuff and satin Brian Atwood sandals.
-
June 4, 2013
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson styled her printed Roland Mouret bustier with spiked danglers, cropped trousers and black stilettos at the L.A. premiere of This Is The End.
-
June 4, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the CFDA Awards, Palermo glowed in Dennis Basso's gold fringe dress. Sparkling jewelry, a beaded clutch and lace-up heels completed the ensemble.
-
June 4, 2013
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt stepped out for a good cause in a tulle cocktail dress that she styled with stacked Lorraine Schwartz bangles, snakeskin Inge Christopher minaudiere and ankle-strap Brian Atwood sandals.
