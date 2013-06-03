Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2013
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Before taking the stage at Chime For Change, Beyonce sparkled in a sequin shift and metallic booties.
June 3, 2013
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie returned to the red carpet in a custom Saint Laurent gown at the London premiere of World War Z.
June 3, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At Chime for Change, Saldana worked her gams in leather leggings that she paired with Gucci’s botanical blouse, Repossi jewels and strappy sandals.
June 3, 2013
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson dined with Chanel in the label's watercolor babydoll dress and silver sandals.
June 3, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain added shimmer to her sexy Gucci LBD with spiked Louboutins at Chime for Change.
