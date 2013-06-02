Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo unveiled her summer must-haves with Piperlime in a crisp blazer that she paired with a bright button-down, gold cuff and buckled sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style star never disappoints?least of all in a bold and colorful ensemble.
-
June 2, 2013
2. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE In Malibu, Davis was colorful in Dolce & Gabbana's stripes and pastel pumps at the P.S. ARTS' Bag Lunch event.
-
June 2, 2013
3. Brit MarlingWHAT SHE WORE Marling suited up in black and white separates in N.Y.C.
June 2, 20131 of 3
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo unveiled her summer must-haves with Piperlime in a crisp blazer that she paired with a bright button-down, gold cuff and buckled sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style star never disappoints?least of all in a bold and colorful ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style star never disappoints?least of all in a bold and colorful ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM