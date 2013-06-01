Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2013
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lopez went sightseeing in London wearing Bec amp Bridge’s white blouse and blazer, skinny J Brand jeans, a python Stark clutch and studded Christian Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! This singer can make even basic jeans look sexy with edgy styling.
-
June 1, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE In Malibu, Kruger soaked up the sun in mixed print separates, cat-eye shades, a floral 3.1 Phillip Lim bag and menswear-inspired Robert Clergerie lace-ups.
-
June 1, 2013
3. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler accented her belted Alice by Temperley jumpsuit with a leather tote and studded Isabel Marant sandals in Monte Carlo.
-
June 1, 2013
4. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton visited BBC Radio One in a long-sleeve Talbot Runhof LWD and black pumps.
June 1, 20131 of 4
Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lopez went sightseeing in London wearing Bec amp Bridge’s white blouse and blazer, skinny J Brand jeans, a python Stark clutch and studded Christian Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! This singer can make even basic jeans look sexy with edgy styling.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! This singer can make even basic jeans look sexy with edgy styling.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM