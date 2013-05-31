Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 31, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain raised a glass at a Fondazione Nicola Trussardi cocktail party in a geometric Trussardi sheath, ladylike bag and leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT This print can't be missed! The actress looked striking in her bold black and white design.
May 31, 2013
2. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci supported the Fresh Air Fund in a peek-a-boo Thakoon cocktail dress and gold stilettos.
May 31, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended the Emmy Studio in a pleated Bibhu Mohapatra print dress and pointy-toe Benjamin Adams London heels.
May 31, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington toted a chainstrap Roger Vivier bag with her black Calvin Klein Collection shift and leopard print pumps at the Variety Emmy Studio.
