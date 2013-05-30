Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2013
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Rose Byrne was pretty in Emilio Pucci’s long-sleeve minidress, delicate Jennifer Meyer rings and satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps at the L.A. premiere of The Internship.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet and sexy! Sheer point d'esprit panels added seductive appeal to the actress's pastel wool dress.
-
May 30, 2013
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris took in a polo match in a floral Dolce & Gabbana needlepoint sheath and pastel stilettos.
-
May 30, 2013
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault dined in Venice wearing a leather Bottega Veneta ensemble and black accessories to match.
May 30, 20131 of 3
Rose Byrne
