Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 29, 2013
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Cameron Diaz was white hot in a curve-hugging Roland Mouret design and ankle-strap sandals at a Monaco Tag Heuer bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT A crisp hue complemented the actress's signature bronze glow!
May 29, 2013
2. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE From dress to shoes, Swank was decked in Giambattista Valli at Vienna’s Life Ball.
May 29, 2013
3. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova worked her curves at the Vienna Roberto Cavalli flagship opening in a peek-a-boo green sheath and webbed sandals.
May 29, 2013
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE At a press event for Germany's Next Top Model, Klum was at her sexiest in a black and gold Atelier Versace ensemble.
May 29, 2013
5. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton smoldered in a leather sheath and sleek accessories to match outside her London Byzantium screening.
