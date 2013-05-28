Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2013
1. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Kidman sparkled in a silk Giorgio Armani column and diamond Harry Winston jewels at the Cannes closing ceremony.
WHY WE LOVE IT Way to go out with a bang! The festival juror wrapped things up in her most glam gown.
-
May 28, 2013
2. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Berenice Bejo attended the Cannes Zulu premiere in an embroidered Elie Saab cocktail dress, sparkling minaudiere and suede pumps.
-
May 28, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo glowed on the Cannes red carpet in a gold Roberto Cavalli ensemble that she paired with a complementary bracelet and plumed clutch.
-
May 28, 2013
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard accented her long-sleeve Dior column with diamond Chopard jewels at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Immigrant.
-
May 28, 2013
5. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman dined with the Cannes winners in a custom navy blue Giorgio Armani gown, statement jewels and flat Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 28, 20131 of 5
Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE Nicole Kidman sparkled in a silk Giorgio Armani column and diamond Harry Winston jewels at the Cannes closing ceremony.
WHY WE LOVE IT Way to go out with a bang! The festival juror wrapped things up in her most glam gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Way to go out with a bang! The festival juror wrapped things up in her most glam gown.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM