Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 27, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took in the view wearing a pastel Chloe skirt, embroidered cotton blouse, python clutch and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who would't want to look like this? The model looked effortlessly stylish in crisp separates.
May 27, 2013
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker screened Lot Party in a botanical print dress and sparkling sandals.
May 27, 2013
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE At a Beverly Hilton pool party, Kelly accented her plunging Dior LBD with a diamond EF Collection bracelet and bright Jimmy Choo pumps.
May 27, 2013
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel stepped out in Cannes wearing a color block Roksanda Ilincic sheath, a complementary clutch and pointy-toe Louboutins.
May 27, 2013
5. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood screening of Now Your See Me, Fisher paired her embellished Sachin + Babi sheath with patent leather platforms.
