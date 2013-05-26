Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off summer at a Goop bash wearing a silk charmeuse shirt dress and leather belt from Prabal Gurung and edgy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says "summer" like a fresh print and lightweight fabrics!
May 26, 2013
2. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler raised a glass to Stella Artois in an asymmetric red dress and studded pumps.
May 26, 2013
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts feted the Intermix 20th anniversary in a form-fitting Ohne Titel sheath and black accessories, including suede Jean-Michel Cazabat booties.
May 26, 2013
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow rang in summer with Chandon in a mosaic shift, Bing Bang studs, a silver John Hardy ring and sheer Bionda Castana booties.
May 26, 2013
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles hit the stage at Intermix's 20th Anniversary bash in a printed blouse and trousers from DVF, gold jewelry and T-strap stilettos.
