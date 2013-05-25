Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2013
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried heated up her New York screening of Epic in a red Preen mindress and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn?t get any hotter than a sizzling print in a scorching hue.
May 25, 2013
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan looked Parisian chic at Cannes in a belted Chloe LBD and sky-high Louboutins.
May 25, 2013
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin greeted fans at the Disney upfronts in Theory’s printed blouse and trousers, a black blazer and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
May 25, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Chastain dined with Chanel in a sheer button-down, tweed pencil skirt and gold-accented Roger Vivier T-straps.
May 25, 2013
5. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara attended the For the Love of Cinema event in a wool twill Vera Wang Collection jumper and satin Brian Atwood sandals.
May 25, 20131 of 5
