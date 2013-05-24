Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo showed some skin in a leopard print Roberto Cavalli gown, woven bracelet and tribal sandals at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sombody took a walk on the wild side! The stylish star was at her most fierce in a sexy skin-baring design.
-
May 24, 2013
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley paired Christian Dior’s silk bustier and skirt with white Christian Louboutin stilettos in Cannes.
-
May 24, 2013
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman arrived for the Cannes premiere of Nebraska in a floral Valentino Haute Couture gown and sparkling drop earrings.
-
May 24, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain looked red hot in a peek-a-boo Saint Laurent gown that she accessorized with a serpentine Bulgari bracelet at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala.
-
May 24, 2013
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE At a Cannes press event for The Immigrant, Cotillard greeted fans in an embellished Alexander McQueen LWD and sparkling Louboutins.
May 24, 20131 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo showed some skin in a leopard print Roberto Cavalli gown, woven bracelet and tribal sandals at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sombody took a walk on the wild side! The stylish star was at her most fierce in a sexy skin-baring design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sombody took a walk on the wild side! The stylish star was at her most fierce in a sexy skin-baring design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM