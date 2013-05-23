Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2013
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele looked pretty in an AlonaLivne dress that she styled with gold Melinda Maria and EF Collection jewelry, a leather clutch at The Beverly Hilton’s poolside bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT Warm gold tones and a soft pink hue enhanced the actress's summer-ready glow!
-
May 23, 2013
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez worked her curves at a Verizon Wireless press conference in a white Louise Goldin design and pointy-toe Casadei pumps to match.
-
May 23, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes All Is Lost premiere, Chastain took the spotlight in a vibrant jeweled gown and ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 23, 2013
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan kept it minimalist in a black Christian Dior column and diamond studs at a Sydney dinner for The Great Gatsby.
-
May 23, 2013
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks looked fierce in a leopard print sheath and gold sandals at a Versace luncheon.
May 23, 2013
