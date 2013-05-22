Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 22, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain looked regal in her long-sleeve Versace Collection gown and sapphire Bulgari jewels at the Cannes Cleopatra premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The elegant star took a page from Elizabeth Taylor's book in a glamorous design that showcased her jewels.
May 22, 2013
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher sparkled in a deco L'Wren Scott column, sleek Roger Vivier clutch and Yossi Harari jewels at the New York premiere of Now You See Me.
May 22, 2013
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone stepped out for a good cause at the Peace, Love & a Cure benefit in a printed dress and black pumps.
May 22, 2013
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Dawson glowed in a sequin Marchesa gown that she paired with an ornate cuff and woven clutch.
May 22, 2013
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan braved the rain at her Sydney The Great Gatsby premiere in a lace-detailed Nina Ricci bustier, black trousers, diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings and T-strap Saint Laurent sandals.
May 22, 2013
Jessica Chastain
