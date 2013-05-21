Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 21, 2013
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard made an entrance at the Cannes Blood Ties premiere in a silk bustier Christian Dior dress, the label’s ankle-strap heels and jewels from Chopard’s green carpet collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT Tres chic! The French actress did her homeland proud in an elegant pairing.
May 21, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba was honored at the Champion For Children Award Ceremony in a peek-a-boo Fendi LBD, jade Shopbevel studs and black pumps.
May 21, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana romanced us in a floral Valentino gown at the Cannes premiere of Blood Ties. Pearl, garnet and diamond David Yurman jewelery, pave Jamie Wolf earrings and a pyramid Melinda Maria ring completed the look.
May 21, 2013
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hit Joe's Pub in a colorblock Camilla and Marc design and lace-up sandals.
May 21, 2013
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron arrived for a These Girl presentation in Valentino's demure shift and pointy-toe pumps that she styled with a spiked Valentino Garavani clutch.
May 21, 2013
