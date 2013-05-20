Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 20, 2013
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel was at her loveliest in a plumed Marchesa design that she paired with the label's crystal-embroidered clutch, nude pumps and a serpentine necklace at the Cannes premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis.
WHY WE LOVE IT Exotic elements like feathers and snakes gave an enticing twist to the actress's pretty style.
May 20, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum looked flawless from every angle in her peek-a-boo Zuhair Murad gown and sparkling Amrapali jewels at the Billboard Music Awards.
May 20, 2013
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes party for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lawrence created curves in her asymmetric Dior column and hot pink pumps.
May 20, 2013
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts hit a Cannes bash in a floral Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress, gold Aurélie Bidermann danglers, an oversized watch and strappy sandals.
May 20, 2013
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez heated up the Billboard Music Awards in a neon-accented gown, diamond Neil Lane jewels and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.
