Look of the Day
May 19, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington screened Scandal in a bowed Giambattista Valli LWD, gold-accented bag and leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing scandalous about the actress's demure design!
May 19, 2013
2. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo greeted fans at a Le Passe press event wearing Louis Vuitton’s bright blue design and cap-toe heels.
May 19, 2013
3. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev feted the CW upfronts in a keyhole Azzaro cocktail dress, black bag and strappy sandals.
May 19, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana stopped by SiriusXM in a printed pantsuit that she styled with white pumps.
May 19, 2013
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto was at her brightest in a billowy shift and patent leather stilettos in Cannes.
