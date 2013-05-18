Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2013
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone dined at a Gilda's Club benefit in a Michael Kors blouse and lace trousers that she paired with pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is one lady who knows how to lunch! The star looked perfectly polished in her feminine separates.
May 18, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo cheered on the players at a polo match in a mixed print ensemble, gold bracelet, chainstrap bag and strappy sandals.
May 18, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana filmed an Extra appearance in a crisp Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and bright peep-toes.
May 18, 2013
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara screened The Great Gatsby in Giambattista Valli's black and white ensemble that she styled with ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 18, 2013
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King hit a Versus bash in the label’s printed blouse and pencil skirt that she paired with a structured blazer, jeweled clutch, leather booties and a gold House of Lavande cocktail ring.
