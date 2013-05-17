Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2013
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto sparkled on the Cannes red carpet in an embroidered column, pearl Daniel Swarovski box clutch and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! A sexy slit and scarlet lips gave this look a retro, smoldering appeal.
-
May 17, 2013
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard lunched with Chopard in a striped Vivienne Westwood Couture design and nude sandals.
-
May 17, 2013
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman celebrated women in film wearing a leather Calvin Klein Collection dress, gold danglers and black heels.
-
May 17, 2013
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson attended the Cannes premiere of The Bling Ring in a black and white Chanel Couture column and edgy Repossi ear cuff.
-
May 17, 2013
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan stepped out for a Cannes Calvin Klein bash in the label’s strapless LBD and ankle-strap Brian Atwood platforms.
May 17, 2013
