Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2013
1. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE The actress set off her embroidered Dior Haute Couture design with the label’s fluorescent pumps at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon's never looked so sophisticated as it did on Nicole Kidman!
-
May 16, 2013
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher was red hot in Oscar de la Renta's tiered gown and a deco necklace at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony premiere of The Great Gatsby.
-
May 16, 2013
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE At Cannes, Pinto lit up the red carpet in a hot pink Gucci gown and yellow gold jewelry from Chopard.
-
May 16, 2013
4. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson greeted fans at Cannes in an aubergine Christopher Kane design and pointy-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
May 16, 2013
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore made an entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in a purple lame Dior Haute Couture evening dress, diamond Chopard jewels and strappy metallic sandals.
May 16, 20131 of 5
Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE The actress set off her embroidered Dior Haute Couture design with the label’s fluorescent pumps at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon's never looked so sophisticated as it did on Nicole Kidman!
WHY WE LOVE IT Neon's never looked so sophisticated as it did on Nicole Kidman!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM