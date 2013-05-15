Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana accessorized her tiered chiffon Rodarte dress with a pearl Aurélie Bidermann cuff and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always glowing star was at her most radiant in an embroidered gold design.
May 15, 2013
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes Film Festival, Fisher arrived in a knee-length Dolce & Gabbana LWD, gold Jamie Wolf drop earrings and peep-toe Roger Vivier pumps.
May 15, 2013
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale attended the L.A. Star Trek Into Darkness premiere in a strapless Alberta Ferretti dress and neon Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 15, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the carpet for the ABC upfronts in a red leather Marc by Marc Jacobs sheath and black and gold accessories, including vintage House of Lavande studs.
May 15, 2013
5. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman joined her fellow Cannes jury members in a curvy LBD and cap-toe heels.
