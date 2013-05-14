Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 14, 2013
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele looked pretty in a pink Lela Rose cocktail dress, a pave Dana Rebecca Designs ring, diamond EF Collection bangles and silver pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! The actress worked her curves in the brightest of neon hues.
May 14, 2013
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana dined with Prabal Gurung in an embroidered pencil skirt, button-down blouse and cap-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
May 14, 2013
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger bared her midriff in a cropped top and floral pants at an L.A. Prabal Gurung bash. A black and white bag and platform Jimmy Choo sandals completed the look.
May 14, 2013
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly hit the Fox upfronts in a single-shoulder cocktail dress, Jamie Wolf studs, stacked Dana Rebecca Designs rings and strappy sandals.
May 14, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At Chateau Marmont, Roberts feted Prabal Gurung in a belted blue sheath that she paired with eye-catching accessories, including pyramid Melinda Maria drop earrings and lace-up Sophia Webster heels.
