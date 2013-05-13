Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo styled her LWD with a striped topper, jeweled clutch, statement belt and plumed satin heels at a MoMA PS1 dinner.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don?t need color to stand out! This style star caught our eye in a graphic black and white pairing.
May 13, 2013
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller hit the British Academy Television Awards in a pastel Matthew Williamson design, lucite Charlotte Olympia box clutch and spiked Louboutins.
May 13, 2013
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde struck a pose in a printed maxidress and red extras, including a DVF crossbody in Marrakech.
May 13, 2013
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham hit the street in slim separates that she paired with white leather accessories.
May 13, 2013
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE In Marrakech, Agron feted the ASMALLWORLD relaunch in a jeweled shift, clutch to match and neon flats.
Olivia Palermo
