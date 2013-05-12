Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 12, 2013
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston launched the Living Proof web series in a drop-waist shift and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT What's not to love? The actress looked casually cool in her relaxed suede dress.
May 12, 2013
2. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler worked her curves in a sculpted Monique Lhuillier leather dress that she styled with sleek Alejandro Ingelmo pumps at the A+E New York upfronts.
May 12, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington filmed an Extra segment in Marni's pleated skirt, leopard print Isabel Marant blouse, gold Jennifer Fisher jewels, a blush bag and pointy-toe heels.
May 12, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko hit an Oblivion press event in Tokyo wearing a colorblock sheath and webbed sandals.
May 12, 2013
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE At the Black Rock premiere, Bell hit the carpet in a strapless design that she accessorized with a sparkling Edie Parker minaudiere and black Stuart Weitzman pumps.
