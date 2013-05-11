Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 11, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman in Prabal Gurung's hand-draped design and white leather accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT A bold hue and pretty print made this number an absolute winner!
-
May 11, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow sat on a panel at the Soho Apple store in a plunging Barbara Bui top, white trousers and edgy sandals.
-
May 11, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE In Mexico City, Saldana attended a Star Trek Into Darkness press event in Bottega Veneta's geometric print dress and sleek cuff that she paired with strappy sandals.
-
May 11, 2013
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter arrived for the Black Rock premiere in a floral Reformation design and black booties.
-
May 11, 2013
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham touched down at JFK airport in orange trousers, a black military jacket and aviator shades.
May 11, 20131 of 5
Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman in Prabal Gurung's hand-draped design and white leather accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT A bold hue and pretty print made this number an absolute winner!
WHY WE LOVE IT A bold hue and pretty print made this number an absolute winner!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM