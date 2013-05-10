Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 10, 2013
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto brightened up the room at a Barney's bash for The Maiyet Varanasi Silk Capsule Collection in a vibrant ensemble and leather accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star couldn?t be missed in her daring blue and green color combo.
May 10, 2013
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough attended the Joyful Heart Foundation Gala in a silk gazor cocktail dress, white bag and platform sandals from Calvin Klein and diamond Jacob & Co. studs.
May 10, 2013
3. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE At Heineken's Brooklyn event, Keibler looked leggy in a head-to-toe black ensemble.
May 10, 2013
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn worked all angles of her draped J. Mendel design at the Television Academy Honors. A blush clutch and metallic Christian Louboutin peep-toes completed the look.
May 10, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung dined with Dior in the label's strapless design and chic black accessories.
