Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2013
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE At the Tate Americas Foundation dinner, Anne Hathaway feted the arts in a pink Givenchy mini, mirrored clutch and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress played up her pastel design's edgy shoulder elements with metallic accessories to match.
-
May 9, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the red carpet for Peeples in a colorblock design, Vince Camuto box clutch and pointy-toe Louboutins.
-
May 9, 2013
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accented her printed column with tasseled earrings, gold cuffs and pastel Roger Vivier heels at the Tate Americas Foundation Artists Dinner.
-
May 9, 2013
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Black Rock, Bosworth styled her sculpted design with silver pumps.
-
May 9, 2013
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum wowed in a leather Thomas Wylde biker dress and sky-high stilettos at an event for America's Got Talent.
May 9, 20131 of 5
Anne Hathaway
