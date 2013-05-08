Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo presented the latest Pikolinos collection in a black ensemble that she teamed with a colorblock topper, oversized necklace and braided sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The secret to this star?s style? Impeccable layering!
-
May 8, 2013
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE At the Fast & Furious 6 premiere, Brewster looked lovely in an embellished Jenny Packham column and sparkling jewels to match.
-
May 8, 2013
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde arrived for a Carrera bash in a teal Yoana Baraschi dress and leather booties.
-
May 8, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana was white hot in Mexico City wearing Elie Saab's long-sleeve jumpsuit and edgy accessories, including diamond earrings.
-
May 8, 2013
5. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko couldn’t be missed in her striped gown and gold drop earrings at the Tokyo Oblivion premiere.
May 8, 20131 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo presented the latest Pikolinos collection in a black ensemble that she teamed with a colorblock topper, oversized necklace and braided sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The secret to this star?s style? Impeccable layering!
WHY WE LOVE IT The secret to this star?s style? Impeccable layering!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM