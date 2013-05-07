Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 7, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively hit the Met Gala red carpet in a plumed Gucci Première gown and tasseled danglers.
WHY WE LOVE IT Punk's never looked prettier than this dramatic design!
May 7, 2013
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez wowed in a sequin-embroidered Michael Kors gown, Dana Rebecca Designs studs and a Rona Pfeiffer band at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
May 7, 2013
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Costume Institute Gala, Mara piled on the Jennifer Meyer and Fred Leighton rings to complement her plunging Givenchy gown.
May 7, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba styled her leather Tory Burch cutouts with black diamond Jack Vartanian earrings and a spiked Christian Louboutin clutch at the Met Gala.
May 7, 2013
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stood out in a hot pink silk Valentino Haute Couture design and custom Wilfredo Rosado earrings to preview the Met's Punk: Chaos to Couture exhibition.
