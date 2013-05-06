Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2013
1. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Carey Mulligan suited up in Lanvin's strong-shouldered design and added Brian Atwood platforms at a New York screening of The Great Gatsby.
WHY WE LOVE IT This star was all woman in her borrowed-from-the-boys tuxedo-inspired style.
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev bared her midriff in a peek-a-boo Thakoon dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts screened The Great Gatsby in a silk Jonathan Saunders pleated gown and gold clutch.
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles made a statement in a striped Jill Stuart peplum dress and bright satin heels at MoMa.
5. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad walked the red carpet at a Kentucky Derby bash in a lace column and sparkling hair accessory.
