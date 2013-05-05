Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed some skin at a Balmain bash in the label's edgy black and white ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel's look in a word: rocking!
-
May 5, 2013
2. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon stepped out for a good cause at EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund benefit in a colorblock Carolina Herrera dress, floral Palladium cocktail ring and strappy sandals.
-
May 5, 2013
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan exited a New York hotel in a belted sheath and peep-toe Louboutins.
-
May 5, 2013
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At Chateau Marmont, Richie dined in a basket weave Balmain cocktail dress and suede stilettos.
-
May 5, 2013
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter topped her Kate Spade Saturday LBD with a bright blazer and added black extras at an L.A. screening.
May 5, 20131 of 5
