May 4, 2013
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2013
1. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Madekwe arrived for a Topshop bash in a pair of printed overalls, gold pendant necklace and black extras.
WHY WE LOVE IT This casual, cool ensemble made us mad for plaid!
-
May 4, 2013
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry took in a performance of Kinky Boots in a snakeskin-embroidered Bottega Veneta dress, resin Etro cuff and suede Bionda Castana lace-ups.
-
May 4, 2013
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit the street in a belted Paul Smith design and leather booties.
-
May 4, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum dined at Chateau Marmont in peplum dress, silver clutch and ankle-strap Aldo Rise x Preen heels.
-
May 4, 2013
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham styled her gray separates with piped stilettos while in London.
May 4, 2013
