Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana made an entrance at the London premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness in Vionnet's black and white gown, diamond Tiffany & Co. jewels and ankle-strap Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! A high slit, deco embroidery and stark color combo made this design a showstopper.
-
May 3, 2013
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher paired relaxed tuxedo stripe separates with pointy-toe stilettos at a luncheon for The Great Gatsby.
-
May 3, 2013
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore worked head-to-toe black at the What Maisie Knew screening in a lace-detailed Valentino cocktail dress and strappy Tabitha Simmons heels.
-
May 3, 2013
4. Alice EveWHAT SHE WORE Eve walked the carpet for the London premiere of Star Trek Into Darkness in a suede Ermanno Scervino tube dress and ankle-strap sandals.
-
May 3, 2013
5. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough arrived for An Unforgettable Evening in a scarlet Carolina Herrera cocktail dress and black Stuart Weitzman pumps.
May 3, 2013
