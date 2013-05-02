Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2013
1. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Isla Fisher was lovely at the New York premiere of The Great Gatsby in a peek-a-boo Dolce & Gabbana gown and jeweled Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lace and satin accents added a fittingly glam spin to the actress's floral dress.
May 2, 2013
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan paired her red hot dress with platform Brian Atwood heels at the world premiere of The Great Gatsby.
May 2, 2013
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry made an entrance in a strapless Vera Wang gown at the Delete Blood Cancer gala.
May 2, 2013
4. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of The Great Gatsby, Dobrev channeled the era in a black and gold cocktail dress, jeweled Jimmy Choo clutch and metallic Rupert Sanderson pumps.
May 2, 2013
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the Whitney Museum bash in a leopard print Max Mara design, House of Lavande pendant necklace, artistic Anya Hindmarch clutch and strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
