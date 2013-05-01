Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2013
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry feted Prada's The Great Gatsby exhibition in the label's floral sheath, a printed clutch and bowed sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy away from making a statement, the singer stood out from the crowd in her fashion-forward design.
-
May 1, 2013
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan previewed Prada's The Great Gatsby exhibition in the label's embroidered cocktail dress and satin platforms.
-
May 1, 2013
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker took the stage at an AOL NewFront event in a white L'Agence shift that she styled with a bib necklace, anaconda Elisabeth Weinstock crossbody and pointy-toe Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
May 1, 2013
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale helped launch Mandy Ingberas's yoga book in a navy Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress, sparkling danglers, a leather cuff and white Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
May 1, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Prada exhibition, Chung sparkled in a jeweled Miu Miu LBD and sleek black accessories.
May 1, 2013
Katy Perry
