Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2013
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth looked stunning in an illusion neckline Oscar de la Renta LBD and black accessories to match, including a Devi Kroell clutch, at the Big Sur premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Retro waves and bold scarlet lips added old Hollywood appeal to the actress's ladylike cocktail dress.
-
April 30, 2013
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana walked the red carpet for the Berlin Stark Trek Into Darkness premiere in Balmain's gold-embroidered top and fuchsia silk skirt, diamond EF Collection jewels and netted Louboutins.
-
April 30, 2013
3. Alice EveWHAT SHE WORE The Stark Trek Into Darkness actress stood out in a cutout Emilio Pucci column at the film’s Berlin premiere.
-
April 30, 2013
4. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE Clarke honored Robert De Niro in an embellished Dior cocktail dress, satin clutch and patent leather Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
April 30, 2013
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton made a royal appearance in a pretty pink shift that she styled with a complementary pastel topper and nude extras.
April 30, 20131 of 5
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth looked stunning in an illusion neckline Oscar de la Renta LBD and black accessories to match, including a Devi Kroell clutch, at the Big Sur premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Retro waves and bold scarlet lips added old Hollywood appeal to the actress's ladylike cocktail dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Retro waves and bold scarlet lips added old Hollywood appeal to the actress's ladylike cocktail dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM