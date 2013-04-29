Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 29, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana looked over Berlin in a wool flannel shell and pleated skirt from Calvin Klein Collection, a vine Jennifer Behr headpiece and perforated Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply chic! The actress looked sophisticated and cool in her peek-a-boo gray separates.
April 29, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the annual the White House Correspondents' event, Washington dined in a printed Wes Grodon gown that she accented with gold jewels and a sleek clutch.
April 29, 2013
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry turned heads in a Giambattista Valli silk draped gown and artistic belt at that she paired with Adeler jewels at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
April 29, 2013
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez hit the Radio Disney Music Awards in a sculpted Blumarine skirt, leather tee and ankle-strap Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
April 29, 2013
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes attended the White House Correspondents' dinner in a jeweled Prada column.
