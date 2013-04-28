Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 28, 2013
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum wore a pretty white tulle dress with a boatneck and a fuchsia pattern on the bodice to match her satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says not to match your dress to your shoes? Not Emmy Rossum, whose sandals perfectly complemented the floral design of her dress.
April 28, 2013
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Pippa Middleton helped open the Mary Hare School for deaf children’s boarding house in a shirred Tory Burch suit and satin shoes.
April 28, 2013
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry wore a fittingly hued Monique Lhuillier lace dress, cute cateye shades, mirrored Jimmy Choo pumps, and a floral headpiece to a The Smurfs 2 Cancun press event.
April 28, 2013
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld stood out in a striped Dolce & Gabbana dress, matching green clutch, and Mary Janes at an L.A. event.
April 28, 2013
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones layered her lace top with a denim jacket and leather leggings at The Paley Center’s Mad Men panel.
