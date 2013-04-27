Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2013
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone stood out in Times Square in a colorblock sheath and satin pumps. WHY WE LOVE IT Satin blue pumps made Stone's ensemble both proper and playful.
April 27, 2013
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE January Jones celebrated Mad Men with BAFTA in colorful miniskirt that she paired with black extras.
April 27, 2013
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman helped open the Munich Louis Vuitton boutique in the label's blue dress and strappy sandals.
April 27, 2013
4. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka visited Katie in a sweet sundress and sparkling flats.
April 27, 2013
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter accessorized her printed sheath with an edgy Jimmy Choo clutch and lace-up Rachel Zoe Collection stilettos.
