Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 26, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE At a dinner in London celebrating Michael Kors, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a black and chartreuse leaf-print dress by the designer and Jean-Michel Cazabat heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT White pumps and a bold red lip took this effortless look up a notch.
April 26, 2013
2. Kate BecksinaleWHAT SHE WORE At the TCM Classic Film Festival, Kate Beckinsale hit the red carpet in a sleek black and white patterned suit, a matching Me Char clutch and patent pumps.
April 26, 2013
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara dazzled at a House of Cards event in a Mulberry short set with an embellished collar. A sleek bun and nude pumps finished her look.
April 26, 2013
4. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE A glowing Kate Middleton wore a black and white polka dot Topshop dress and Ralph Lauren jacket for a tour of Warner Bros. Studios in London.
April 26, 2013
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow stopped by The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a Narciso Rodriguez two-toned dress and black strappy sandals.
